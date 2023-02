New Suit - Employment

TransDigm Group, a manufacturer of aerospace components, and Avtechtyee Inc. were sued Wednesday in Washington Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination based on race and gender. The lawsuit was brought by Bloom Law and Eight & Sand on behalf of Phyllis Santistevan-Sullivan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00186, Santistevan-Sullivan v. TransDigm Group, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

February 08, 2023, 1:55 PM