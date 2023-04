Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at D'Arcambal Ousley & Cuyler Burk on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Fredson Statmore Bitterman on behalf of Amanda Santiago. The case is 2:23-cv-02099, Santiago v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 14, 2023, 2:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Amanda Santiago

Plaintiffs

Fredson Statmore Bitterman LLC

defendants

Walmart Inc.

ABC Corp. 1-10 (Names Being Fictitious AS True Identities Are Unknown AT This Time))

John Doe 1-10

defendant counsels

D'Arcambal Ousley & Cuyler Burk, LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims