New Suit

The University of Miami was hit with a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of Augustina Santiago, a former Clinical Program Coordinator for the Department of Anesthesiology and assistant to professor Steven Gayer. The suit, brought by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa, accuses the university of failing to discipline Gayer for making disparaging remarks about Santiago's Nigerian background, leading to Santiago's resignation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23384, Santiago v. University of Miami.