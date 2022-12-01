Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against United Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home d/b/a Rebekah Rehab and Extended Care Center to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Duffy & Duffy on behalf of the Estate of Roberto Santiago Leon, who allegedly received negligent medical care and passed away after contracting COVID-19. The case is 1:22-cv-10151, Santiago v. United Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home d/b/a Rebekah Rehab and Extended Care Center.

Health Care

December 01, 2022, 7:48 AM