Removed To Federal Court

King & Spalding on Monday removed a consumer class action against Tesla to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by McGuire Law, contends that certain Tesla vehicles have defective collision warning systems which cause them to brake abruptly. The case is 1:23-cv-02891, Santiago v. Tesla, Inc.

Automotive

May 08, 2023, 7:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Joshua Santiago

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product