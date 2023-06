Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson and LOGS Legal Group on behalf of Pablo Santiago. The case is 3:23-cv-00378, Santiago v. Professional Foreclosure Corporation of Virginia et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 09, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Pablo Santiago

defendants

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for the registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-Wl2

Professional Foreclosure Corporation of Virginia

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action