Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against NVR, a home-building and financial services company, and NVR Building Products to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of a laborer who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after he took FMLA leave for a workplace injury. The case is 1:23-cv-02074, Santiago v. NVR, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 13, 2023, 5:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Rafael Santiago

defendants

NVR, Inc.

John Does 1-5 And 6-10

NVR Building Products

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination