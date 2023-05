New Suit - Employment

Contracting company Tutor Perini and Nagelbush Mechanical were sued for disability-based employment discrimination on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Saenz & Anderson on behalf of a former technician. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60814, Santiago v. Nagelbush Mechanical Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 02, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Danny Santiago

Plaintiffs

Saenz & Anderson, PLLC

defendants

Tutor Perini Corporation,

Nagelbush Mechanical, Inc.

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act