Who Got The Work

Jackson Walker partners Jeff T. Harvey, Matthew J. Swantner and Zach Zurek have stepped in to represent Amazon.com in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 20 in Texas Western District Court by Abraham Watkins Nichols Sorrels Agosto & Aziz; Robert Stem Law; and Gray Reed on behalf of Joanna Fernandez Santiago, who claims that she sustained a workplace injury after using a defective electric standrive hyster forklift. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, is 6:23-cv-00134, Santiago v. Amazon.com Services, LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 06, 2023, 6:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Joanna Fernandez Santiago

Plaintiffs

Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Sorrels, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner

Abraham Watkins Nichols Sorrels Agosto & Aziz

Gray Reed & McGraw

Law Office Of Robert Stem

defendants

Amazon.com Services, LLC

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

Briggs Industrial Solutions, Inc.

Briggs Industrial Solutions, Inc., d/b/a Briggs Equipment

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., d/b/a Hyster Company

defendant counsels

Jackson Walker

Akerman

Prichard Young LLP

Prichard Young, L.L.P.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims