Jackson Walker partners Jeff T. Harvey, Matthew J. Swantner and Zach Zurek have stepped in to represent Amazon.com in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 20 in Texas Western District Court by Abraham Watkins Nichols Sorrels Agosto & Aziz; Robert Stem Law; and Gray Reed on behalf of Joanna Fernandez Santiago, who claims that she sustained a workplace injury after using a defective electric standrive hyster forklift. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, is 6:23-cv-00134, Santiago v. Amazon.com Services, LLC et al.
April 06, 2023, 6:15 AM