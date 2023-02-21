New Suit

Amazon.com and other defendants were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Abraham Watkins Nichols Sorrels Agosto & Aziz; Robert Stem Law; and Gray Reed on behalf of Joanna Fernandez Santiago, who claims that she sustained a workplace injury after using a defective electric standrive hyster forklift. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00134, Santiago v. Amazon.com Services, LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 21, 2023, 4:19 AM