Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Miller Starr Regalia on Thursday removed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against CVS to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by David M. Cohen PLC on behalf of Santiago Holdings, accuses the defendant of reneging on an agreement to construct a drive-thru pharmacy and parking lot on property leased from the plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-03172, Santiago Holdings LLC et al. v. Garfield Beach CVS LLC et al.

Health Care

April 27, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Santiago Holdings II, LLC

Santiago Holdings, LLC

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

Does 1 through 10 inclusive

Garfield Beach CVS, L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Miller Starr Regalia

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract