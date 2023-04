Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gray, Rust, St. Amand, Moffett & Brieske, LLP on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit against Kroger to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Law Office of Alfonso Gonzalez on behalf of Jaime Santiago and Liduvina Santiago. The case is 1:23-cv-01930, Santiago et al v. The Kroger Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 29, 2023, 3:17 PM

