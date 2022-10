Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson Coburn on Friday removed a class action against the City of Chicago to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Myron M. Cherry & Associates, claims that the city fails to provide proper notice to owners prior to towing vehicles that have been deemed abandoned and prior to disposing of impounded vehicles. The case 1:22-cv-05827, Santiago et al v. City Of Chicago.

Illinois

October 22, 2022, 1:12 PM