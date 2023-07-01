New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Campbell Soup Company and subsidiary Snyders-Lance Inc. were hit with a consumer class action Friday in California Northern District Court over the companies' Pop Secret microwave popcorn. The suit, brought by Crosner Legal, alleges that Pop Secret products contains harmful levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03295, Santiago et al v. Campbell Soup Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 01, 2023, 6:19 PM

Ashley Wright

Serina Santiago

Crosner Legal, P.C.

defendants

Campbell Soup Company

Snyders-Lance, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct