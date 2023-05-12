New Suit - Employment

Santander Consumer USA filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against former employee Damien R. Witherspoon on Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit arises from the defendant's filing of an EEOC charge alleging race-based employment discrimination, which the parties settled at mediation. According to the suit, the defendant later changed his mind and demanded a higher settlement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00481, Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Witherspoon.

Banking & Financial Services

May 12, 2023, 7:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Santander Consumer USA Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

Damien R. Witherspoon

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract