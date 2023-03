New Suit

Norris McLaughlin & Marcus filed a lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Santander Consumer USA d/b/a Chrysler Capital. The suit targets the Village of Ridgefield Park and Neil's Automotive for allegedly disposing of seized vehicles without providing due process. The case is 2:23-cv-01258, Santander Consumer, USA, Inc. v. Village Of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey et al.

Automotive

March 06, 2023, 3:24 PM