New Suit

Norris McLaughlin & Marcus filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Santander Consumer USA Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Joco Enterprises Corp. d/b/a Auto Rebuilder Collision Specialist and the Township of North Plainfield in connection with the handling of vehicles seized as part of law enforcement activity. The suit claims that North Plainfield turns over seized vehicles to private tow companies with no procedure for notice or a hearing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07498, Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. The Township Of North Plainfield et al.

New Jersey

December 23, 2022, 7:43 PM