New Suit

Santander Consumer USA Inc. sued the Township of Fairfield and Camp Auto & Truck Parts Inc. Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Norris McLaughlin & Marcus, accuses Fairfield of seizing vehicles as part of its law enforcement activity but not having a proper procedure for disposing of the vehicles that is consistent with due process requirements of notice and a hearing. According to the complaint, Fairfield uses a private towing company to tow and store vehicles and allow those companies to lien and sell the seized vehicles without providing notice or just compensation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00126, Santander Consumer USA, Inc. v. The Township Of Fairfield et al.

Automotive

January 11, 2023, 11:30 AM