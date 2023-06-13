New Suit - Civil Rights

Santander Consumer USA Inc., doing business as Chrysler Capital, sued 46 Auto Repair Inc. and the Borough of Ridgefield, New Jersey, Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Norris McLaughlin & Marcus, contends that Ridgefield unconstitutionally turns over control of seized vehicles to the private companies that towed and stored the vehicles when Ridgefield seized them. The case is 2:23-cv-03227, Santander Consumer USA Inc. d/b/a Chrysler Capital v. Borough Of Ridgefield, NJ et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 13, 2023, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Santander Consumer USA Inc. d/b/a Chrysler Capital

Plaintiffs

Norris McLaughlin & Marcus

defendants

46 Auto Repair Inc.

Borough Of Ridgefield, NJ

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation