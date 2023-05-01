New Suit - Unfair Debt Collection
Best Buy, Citigroup, eBay, Yelp and scores of other defendants were hit with a pro se lawsuit Monday in Oklahoma Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed by Eddie Santana. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00174, Santana v. NCB Management Services, Inc et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 01, 2023, 8:00 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Best Buy
- Citibank
- Ebay
- Yelp
- Arvest Bank
- Balance Credit
- Bank of Missouri
- Celtic Bank
- Coastal Community Bank
- Communications Federal Credit Union
- Credit One Bank
- Elan Financial Services
- First National Bank
- First National Bank of Omaha
- First Oklahoma Bank
- First Savings Bank
- Fisher and Fisher
- Harbor Freight Store Card
- Hood and Stacy PA
- Hood and Stacy, PA
- Lendingpoint
- Mee Mee Hoge & Epperson Pllp
- Mission Lane Visa card
- NCB Management Services, Inc
- Premier Finance
- Redcrown Credit Union Mastercard
- Synchrony Bank
- TruHome Solutions, LLC
- Ttcu Federal Credit Union
- Upgrade
nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws