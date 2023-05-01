New Suit - Unfair Debt Collection

Best Buy, Citigroup, eBay, Yelp and scores of other defendants were hit with a pro se lawsuit Monday in Oklahoma Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed by Eddie Santana. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00174, Santana v. NCB Management Services, Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 01, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Eddie Santana

defendants

Best Buy

Citibank

Ebay

Yelp

Arvest Bank

Balance Credit

Bank of Missouri

Celtic Bank

Coastal Community Bank

Communications Federal Credit Union

Credit One Bank

Elan Financial Services

First National Bank

First National Bank of Omaha

First Oklahoma Bank

First Savings Bank

Fisher and Fisher

Harbor Freight Store Card

Hood and Stacy PA

Hood and Stacy, PA

Lendingpoint

Mee Mee Hoge & Epperson Pllp

Mission Lane Visa card

NCB Management Services, Inc

Premier Finance

Redcrown Credit Union Mastercard

Synchrony Bank

TruHome Solutions, LLC

Ttcu Federal Credit Union

Upgrade

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws