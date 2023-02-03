New Suit - Class Action

Colonial Life & Accident Insurance, an Unum Group company, and Firstnet were slapped with an insurance class action Friday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Szmanda Law Group on behalf of members of the Teamsters Local 630 who accuse Colonial Life of defrauding the plaintiff class by cancelling policies while continuing to collect premiums. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00187, Santana v. Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 8:38 PM