New Suit

AIG Europe, Chubb Custom Insurance, Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance, Lloyd's London, Zurich American Insurance and other insurers were hit with a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit Thursday in Puerto Rico District Court. The lawsuit seeks millions of dollars for claims of property damage stemming from Hurricane Maria on behalf of Santa Rosa Mall and Commercial Centers Management Realty. The suit was filed by Rios Gautier & Cestero; Orlando Fernández Law Offices; and Pietrantoni Mendez & Alvarez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01076, Santa Rosa Mall, LLC. et al v. AIG Europe, S.A. et al.

Insurance

February 16, 2023, 6:13 PM