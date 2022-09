Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a lawsuit against CCATT Holdings to California Central District Court. The suit, over a leasing dispute, was filed by Pachowicz Goldenberg APLC on behalf of Santa Paula Hay & Grain and Ranches. The case is 2:22-cv-06471, Santa Paula Hay & Grain and Ranches v. CCATT Holdings LLC.

Agriculture

September 09, 2022, 8:30 PM