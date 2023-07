Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Humana Insurance Co. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Seyfarth Shaw on behalf of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, accuses Humana of failing to pay the plaintiffs over $190,000 for medically necessary services. The case is 2:23-cv-05898, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital et al v. Humana Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

July 21, 2023, 6:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

defendants

Humana Health Plan, Inc.

Humana Insurance Company

Does 1 Through 25, Inclusive

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract