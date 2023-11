News From Law.com

Ask anyone under the age of seven where Santa lives and mostly likely you'll hear, "The North Pole." But a couple of South Florida attorneys are trying to keep "Santa" and the "Elves" in Miami and they're asking Miami-Dade Circuit Court judges for injunctive relief fast—as pre-holiday celebrations are set to begin with Christmas only seven weeks away—to thwart a competing holiday attraction.

Business Services

November 03, 2023, 1:42 PM

nature of claim: /