Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Friday, Eldredge & Clark on Friday removed a lawsuit against Kia Motors and Kia Motors America to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The complaint, over an allegedly defective dash support bracket, was filed by Paul Byrd Law Firm on behalf of Joseph Sansom. The case is 4:23-cv-00567, Sansom v. Kia Corporation et al.

Automotive

June 16, 2023, 7:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Sansom

Plaintiffs

Paul Byrd Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

Kia America Inc

John Does

Kia Corporation

defendant counsels

Friday, Eldredge & Clark

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product