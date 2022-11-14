Who Got The Work

Barnes & Thornburg partners Christine E. Skoczylas, Todd G. Vare, Michael A. Carrillo and Ronald E. Cahill have entered appearances for Lighting Defense Group LLC (LDG) in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The action, filed Sept. 9 in Arizona District Court by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Osborn Maledon PA on behalf of Sansi LED Lighting Inc. and Sansi Smart Lighting Inc., seeks to declare that Sansi's light bulb products do not infringe on LDG's patented light fixture. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich, is 2:22-cv-01671, Sansi LED Lighting Incorporated et al v. Lighting Defense Group LLC.

Technology

November 14, 2022, 7:13 AM