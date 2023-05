New Suit - Real Property

The U.S. government was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The suit, which is sealed, was brought by Husch Blackwell on behalf of farm seed distributor Sansgaard Group Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-00749, Sansgaard Group, Inc. v. USA.

Government

May 24, 2023, 5:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Sansgaard Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Husch Blackwell

defendants

USA

nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property