New Suit - Trademark

Netflix, Taejin Beverage Inc., its CEO Kevin Kreider and other defendants were hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty on behalf of Sans Wine Co., contends that Taejin and Kreider's SANS beverage mark is likely to confuse consumers into believing the mark is affiliated with the plaintiff's SANS wines mark. Kreider is also accused of marketing the SANS product on the Netflix reality show 'Bling Empire.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-08980, Sans Wine Co., LLC v. Taejin Beverage Inc. et al. “SANS by Taejin Beverage Inc. founded by Kevin ‘Taejin’ Kreider Official Launch on October 5th, along with Bling Empire season 3.” As evidenced by the Taejin website, the Taejin SANS beverage product is intended to compete with alcoholic beverages as a nonalcoholic replacement beverage, and the Taejin SANS beverage product, like Plaintiff’s SANS® product, is sold in a can