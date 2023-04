Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Amundsen Davis LLC on Friday removed a lawsuit against Jim Harris to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a plaintiff who contends that he was wrongfully terminated by the defendant from a Ziebart car detailing shop. The case is 2:23-cv-01239, Sanner v. Harris.

Automotive

April 07, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexander Robert Sanner

defendants

Jim Harris

defendant counsels

SmithAmundsen

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches