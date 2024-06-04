Who Got The Work

Kraig B. Long of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has entered an appearance for Allegis Group, owner of a portfolio of staffing and talent acquisition businesses, and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, filed April 1 in Maryland District Court by Wigdor and Zipin, Amster & Greenberg on behalf of Gita F. Sankano, contends that Allegis blackballed the plaintiff and refused to continue to work with her after she filed a race discrimination complaint against her former employer, Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Sullivan, is 8:24-cv-00951, Sankano v. Major, Lindsey & Africa et al.

Business Services

June 04, 2024, 10:29 AM

