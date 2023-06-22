Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Perfect Child LLC, Adroit Children LLC and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Gill Ladner & Priest and Robert B. Ogletree LLC on behalf of a former clinical director, accuses the defendants of failing to withhold taxes and make other required deductions, thereby increasing the plaintiff's tax liability. The case is 3:23-cv-00396, Sanger v. Perfect Child LLC et al.

Mississippi

June 22, 2023, 4:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Kayley Sanger

Plaintiffs

Gill, Ladner & Priest, PLLC

defendants

Adroit Children LLC

Blue Spectrum Canopy LLC

Brighter Futures Aba LLC

Echoing Minds Aba LLC

Gifted Futures Aba LLC

Gifted Futures MS LLC

John Does Person and Entities 1-5

Simcha Bunim Bendet

Simply Stars Aba LLC

The Perfect Child LLC

The Perfect Child MSO LLC

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract