Lawyers at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Perfect Child LLC, Adroit Children LLC and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Gill Ladner & Priest and Robert B. Ogletree LLC on behalf of a former clinical director, accuses the defendants of failing to withhold taxes and make other required deductions, thereby increasing the plaintiff's tax liability. The case is 3:23-cv-00396, Sanger v. Perfect Child LLC et al.
Mississippi
June 22, 2023, 4:26 PM