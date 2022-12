Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wright, Lindsey & Jennings on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a fire, was filed by the Brad Hendricks Law Firm on behalf of Alix K. Sanford. The case is 4:22-cv-01255, Sanford v. Nationwide General Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 21, 2022, 4:06 PM