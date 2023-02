New Suit - Employment

Humana at Home was sued Tuesday in Kansas District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act and ERISA. The lawsuit was brought by Seacord Law on behalf of a telephonic nurse care manager who claims wrongful termination and retaliation for taking a qualified leave of absence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02048, Sanford v. Humana, Inc.