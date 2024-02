Who Got The Work

Susan M. Corcoran and Jason Mattar of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Abbott House and Tyecia Samuells in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, over pregnancy related claims, was filed Dec. 28 in New York Southern District Court by Phillips & Associates on behalf of a former case planner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:23-cv-11262, Sanford v. Abbott House et al.

Health Care

February 12, 2024, 9:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Marocka Sanford

Plaintiffs

Laura Elizabeth Bellini

defendants

Abbott House

Tyecia Samuells

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination