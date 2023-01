New Suit

Universal Health Services, a large hospital management company; University of Rochester; and over a dozen other hospitals and health care providers filed a Medicare reimbursement lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The lawsuit, brought by K&L Gates, challenges a federal policy that allegedly underpays hospitals that have acquired a 'rural' classification. The case is 1:23-cv-00114, Sanford Bismarck et al v. Becerra.