Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Richards & Connor on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Farmers Insurance, an insurance provider for homes and small businesses, Roy Robbins Backhoe & Trucking Service and other defendants to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, for claims of property damage that occurred during the construction of an in-ground pool, was filed by the Sonne Law Firm on behalf of Carla Sanelli. The case is 5:23-cv-00263, Sanelli v. Farmers Insurance Company Inc.

Insurance

March 24, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Carla Sanelli

Plaintiffs

Blake Sonne

defendants

Farmers Insurance Company Inc

defendant counsels

Richards & Connor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute