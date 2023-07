New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, was hit with a data breach class action Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Clayeo C. Arnold on behalf of patients and physician groups. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00707, Sandstrom et al v. HCA Healthcare, Inc.

July 17, 2023, 7:07 PM

