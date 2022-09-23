Who Got The Work

Jesse Linebaugh and Angela J. Gray of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have entered appearances for Midland National Life Insurance Company in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 9 in Iowa Southern District Court by Interpleader Law and Belin Mccormick PC on behalf of Debbie Sands, seeks a declaratory judgment resolving the question of whether the plaintiff is entitled to death benefits under two life insurance policies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger, is 4:22-cv-00259, Sands v. Midland National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 23, 2022, 7:04 AM