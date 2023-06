New Suit - Employment Class Action

Solid Properties and other defendants were hit with an employment class action Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Zipin, Amster & Greenberg, alleges wage-and-hour violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01762, Sandoval Vega v. Solid Properties, LLC et al.

Real Estate

June 16, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Arturo Sandoval Vega

Plaintiffs

Wigdor

defendants

1835-1837 Good Hope Road, LLC

Madison Investments, LLC

Oak Park Apartments, LLC

Solid Properties, LLC

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations