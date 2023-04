Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against PNC Bank to New Mexico District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed pro se by Isaac Sandoval. The case is 1:23-cv-00356, Sandoval v. PNC Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 26, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Isaac Sandoval

defendants

PNC Bank National Associaton

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws