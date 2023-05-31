Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Christian & Small on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Continental Casualty to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Burr & Forman on behalf of Sandner Commercial Real Estate and Henry Howard Alexander III, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying lawsuit asserting negligence in connection with a real estate transaction. The case is 2:23-cv-00700, Sandner Commercial Real Estate Inc. et al. v. Continental Casualty Co.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Henry Howard Alexander

Sandner Commercial Real Estate Inc

Plaintiffs

Burr & Forman

defendants

Continental Casualty Company

defendant counsels

Christian Small

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute