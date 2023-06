Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at King & Spalding on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Logitech Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, seeking $50,000 in damages for an alleged breached fee agreement for legal services, was filed by Givner Law Group LLP on behalf of Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg. The case is 1:23-cv-22028, Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg PA v. Logitech Inc.

Technology

June 01, 2023, 2:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg P.A.

Plaintiffs

Givner Law Group, LLP

defendants

Logitech, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nikolas Leandro Volosin

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract