Who Got The Work

Andrea L. Albert and Ryan D. O'Connor of Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith have entered appearances for U.S. Xpress Inc. in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 20 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Joshua D. Allison PLC on behalf of Othello Sandifer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe, is 2:23-cv-00280, Sandifer v. Unidentified Parties et al.