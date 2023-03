Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to Idaho District Court. The complaint was filed by Rossman Law Group on behalf of the parent of a minor who was allegedly struck in the eye when a defective Amazon Basics Alkaline AA battery exploded. The case is 1:23-cv-00105, Sanderson et al v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 16, 2023, 8:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Katie L. Sanderson

M. T.

Plaintiffs

Rossman Law Group PLLC

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon

Amazon Basics

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims