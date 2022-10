New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment lawsuit against S&W Automotive Parts Inc. Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Kim Darlene Sanders, accuses the defendant of failing to pay Sanders for all hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04182, Sanders v. S&W Automotive Parts, Inc.

Georgia

October 21, 2022, 4:40 AM