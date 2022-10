Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Foley & Lardner on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Robert Half Personnel Agency to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed pro per by attorney Brenda K. Sanders, who claims that the staffing agency engaged in race discrimination by failing to consider her applications for legal secretary, paralegal and related positions. The case is 2:22-cv-12532, Sanders v. Robert Half Personnel Agency, Inc.

Michigan

October 22, 2022, 12:35 PM