New Suit

CNN, Fox News, the New York Times, the Washington Post and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Sunday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by former Michigan District Court Judge Brenda K. Sanders, accuses the defendants of discriminatory reporting after Sanders allegedly reported multiple incidents to the outlets of sexual harassment and U.S. Military assaults. The suit further contends that because the defendants ignored the reports, the continued attacks caused the death of Sanders' twin sister, Linda Sanders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02105, Sanders v. New York Times et al.