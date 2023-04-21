Who Got The Work

Littler Mendelson shareholder Kathryn Mrkonich Wilson has entered an appearance for Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed March 7 in Minnesota District Court by Ben Crump Law, DiCello Levitt and Johnson Becker on behalf a fitness model and sales director, who was allegedly subjected to disparate treatment and denied a promotion based on her race and gender. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud, is 0:23-cv-00543, Sanders v. Medtronic USA, Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 21, 2023, 5:30 AM

