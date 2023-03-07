New Suit - Employment

Medical device manufacturer Medtronic was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Ben Crump Law, DiCello Levitt and Johnson Becker on behalf of Kayla Sanders, a fitness model and sales director who was allegedly subjected to disparate treatment and denied a promotion based on her race and gender. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00543, Sanders v. Medtronic USA Inc. et al.

Health Care

March 07, 2023, 7:17 PM